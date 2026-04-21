W. R. Berkley Aktie 912467 / US0844231029
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21.04.2026 22:47:40
W. R. Berkley Corporation Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $515.21 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $417.57 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $3.69 billion from $3.54 billion last year.
W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $515.21 Mln. vs. $417.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.69 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.