28.06.2021 16:20:00

W.K. Kellogg Foundation names a new director of investments

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announces the selection of Shanelle Brown as a director of investments for the foundation.

Shanelle Brown, Director of Investments

She joined the foundation on June 21, 2021, reporting to vice president & chief investment officer, Carlos Rangel. In this role, Brown will be responsible for investment strategy, and portfolio and investment management, specializing in public equities.

"We are thrilled to have Shanelle as part of the foundation's investments team," says Rangel. "She comes to us with significant expertise and a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in our field. Shanelle will be instrumental in our pursuit of excess returns on behalf of the foundation."

Prior to joining the foundation, Brown spent six years at Exelon Corporation in Illinois where she most recently served as the chief of staff to the chief financial officer. Prior to this role, she oversaw $18 billion in public equity investments as a senior portfolio manager with the Exelon Investment Office. During her tenure, Brown was the lead for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including the Exelon Women and Minority Manager Program to increase diverse manager representation within the company's investment portfolio. Before joining Exelon, Brown worked for more than 8 years at U.S. Trust where she held several positions including portfolio manager for high net worth-individuals and families. She also worked for Citibank as a client financial analyst in San Francisco from 2004 to 2006.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a chartered financial analyst and certified financial planner.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work, and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wk-kellogg-foundation-names-a-new-director-of-investments-301320618.html

SOURCE W.K. Kellogg Foundation

