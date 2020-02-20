VXI Global Solutions Named to the IAOP 2020 Global Outsourcing 100®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, LLC (VXI) today announced that it has been recognized on the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the third consecutive year. This list recognizes the world's best outsourcing providers offering services such as information technology and business process management.

To be considered for this elite list, VXI was judged based on a rigorous scoring methodology that included a review by an independent panel of IAOP members with experience selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. Participants were judged based on their size and growth, client references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility.

"We are proud to be included in this list of industry leaders," said Peter Mullen, Vice President of Marketing at VXI. "This recognition acknowledges and validates VXI's stellar organic growth, consistent operational excellence, technology investments and confidence of our client base, which includes some of the world's most recognized brands. This success would not be possible without our dedicated VXI teammates around the globe who go above and beyond for our clients and their customers every single day."

For more information about the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list, visit https://www.iaop.org/Content/25/195/5148.

Known for its exceptional operational delivery and its "Passion for People" approach to customer care, VXI is the 2019 winner of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award, the three-time winner of ICT's Best Contact Center and BPO Company award (2017-2019), and the winner of multiple 2019 sales and customer-service Stevie® awards, including three gold and three silver.

About VXI Global Solutions:

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 35,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

