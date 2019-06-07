VXI Global Solutions Named Best Company of the Year in the Philippines, Enters Hall of Fame at the 13th International ICT Awards 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading customer experience company, won the coveted "Best Company of the Year" award at the 13th International Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Awards in the Philippines. This prestigious award is given to a company that leads the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry on many fronts, including, but not limited to, annual growth, quality, and diversity of clientele, breadth of competencies, management achievements as well as public goods support and CSR initiatives.

Competing with the industry's largest and best companies, VXI also won the "Most Innovative Company of the Year" for the second consecutive year, as well as the "Best Contact Center & BPO Company of the Year" award for the third straight time in a row, thus entering the Hall of Fame. This recognition is bestowed on a company that promotes excellence and catalyzes industry development in providing voice services in the IT-BPM industry, thereby acting as an inspirational role model for the industry, for the Philippine business community, and internationally.

With the abovementioned industry awards, VXI has cemented its stature as the top and fastest growing BPO Company in the Philippines, fueled by innovation, people practices, and community building efforts.

"I am very proud to be a part of VXI. We respond to the challenges we face every year by recording consistent growth, making steady progress, and achieving new milestones. These awards are a testament to the hard work of each and every member of the growing VXI family," said Jared Morrison, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VXI.

"Underneath the prestige that comes with receiving these awards lies our operating philosophy: authentic leadership, passion for people, and pursuit of goals that positively impact the careers, futures, and livelihood of VXI employees and the community," said Jovy Llanes, Vice President of Human Resources.

Organized by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) in collaboration with the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the International ICT Awards Philippines recognizes outstanding companies that have demonstrated industry leadership and excellence in the local Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 34,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions