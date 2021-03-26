SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 32’734 0.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1078 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’731 0.2%  Bitcoin 50’483 4.3%  Dollar 0.9399 0.0%  Öl 64.9 4.9% 

26.03.2021 19:06:00

VX Global Inc. Announces International Funding Platform

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Pappie, President and CEO of VX Global Inc., announced the launch of its Global Capital Markets Platform as of March 24th, 2021. The platform allows clients to organize financial requests and be directed to the correct sources of capital through a unique process utilizing technology, human capital and AI. The VX platform does not engage Crowd Funding or accept Rule CF offerings. The company instead focuses on Reg D Rule C Placements and debt requests by well-prepared companies. VX believes that this will assist the due diligence and presentation needs of the capital markets, as well as provide multiple options for financing.

"Our process is unique in that it is centralizing information for investors and finance personnel by asking the most important questions, so they can take a deeper dive into due diligence and analysis with confidence. We consider ourselves a sophisticated version of the more liberal Crowdfunding platforms," said Jonathan Pappie, CEO. "By using elevation techniques and educating offeree's we are serving both sides by taking away much of the guesswork, and empowering each side with decision making knowledge. We also provide a wide array of sources so that a fit for multiple types of requests pending stage, industry, and need are available."

To date, the company currently carries over 75,000 resources of capital from individual accredited investors to Angel Groups, VCs, Family Offices, Trusts, Hedge Funds, Alternative Financing, Real Estate Investors, and traditional sources such as Banks. Non-accredited  investors are not allowed to invest through the platform unless they have been cleared by Counsel. 

The Platform utilizes 4 industry engines, internal knowledge, and secondary market data to stay up to date. While the firm acknowledges that not every deal achieves success, they have a strong commitment to beating the national averages by a remarkable percentage. VX will also be implementing a hatchery system so companies can obtain both advisory and financial resources to grow through the system for every as they mature and develop.

For more information please visit:

www.vxglobal.com 
"Where Human Capital and Technology Meet."

Contact Person: Jonathan Pappie
Schedule a Meeting 
VX Global Inc.
4012 South Rainbow Blvd
ST 522
Las Vegas, NV
89103

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vx-global-inc-announces-international-funding-platform-301256914.html

SOURCE VX Global Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:14 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:08 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
12:10 Pandemie-Verlierer mit Potenzial - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2021
08:50 Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV
07:02 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / EUR/USD – Langfristiger Kursrückgang?
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/gHXCZIRaK7I

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt in Richtung 50'000 US-Dollar
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient 2020 mehr - Strategische Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Auf diese zwei Biotech-Aktien setzt Milliardär Jim Simons
ABB plant weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm - ABB-Aktie in Grün
Milliardendeal: Philips verkauft Haushaltsgeräte-Sparte - Philips-Aktie steigt
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI zum Handelsende fester -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - klare Gewinne in Japan
Millionenstrafe für Kryptobörse Coinbase - Pläne für Börsengang leiden
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Plus
Wisekey-Aktien springen mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Lancierung von NFT-Lösung
Ray Dalio erklärt Anleihe-Investments für "dumm"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit