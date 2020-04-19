+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
19.04.2020 23:00:00

VVDN Technologies Continues Its Manufacturing Expansion With Additional 10 Acre Global Innovation Park in India

GURUGRAM, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a leading premier product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company, announced the opening of its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India. This announcement comes as a part of the company's plan to further strengthen its engineering service offerings and increasing its manufacturing capacity by adding to the infrastructure.

VVDN's new Global Innovation Park at Manesar is spread over 10 acres. This large campus has a planned capacity of approximately 100,000 employees and will be operational by the middle of May, 2020. The new campus facility, part of the previously announced expansion plan to dramatically increase capacity for the manufacturing of next generation technology solutions, will be a bigger world class factory with a greater production output.

The Global Innovation Park currently houses the following:

  • VVDN Production Hub: Aimed to increase the quality and capacity of its global electronic product manufacturing, VVDN's new facility is equipped with world class SMT, Product assembly areas, ISO Class 6 and 8 Clean Room, as well as Testing and Validation Infrastructure
  • VVDN Experience Center: Dedicated to VVDN's history as well as innovative solutions designed, developed and manufactured by the company to engage customers and partners
  • VVDN R&D and Testing Lab: Next generation innovation R&D and Testing lab to promote agile product development and support global clients in their digital transformation journey

Today, VVDN produces a wide range of innovative versatile solutions such as Trackers, Dashcams, Cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points and 5G equipment. With this new campus, VVDN has strengthened its manufacturing position in India by being one of the leading ODMs, which can serve the global customer's needs of electronic manufacturing of innovative solutions.

Reflecting on the growth and continued investment Bhupender Saharan, CEO, said, "VVDN's growth is a landmark of a unique transformation in the company's history. VVDN launching a major global expansion of its manufacturing efforts in India, underscores the company's commitment to be India's Premier ODM company catering to both the domestic and global market's needs."

Saharan continued, "This manufacturing expansion has occurred at a unique time when the world is looking for manufacturing alternatives, and VVDN is now determined to offer its global customers a world class manufacturing capability with an excellent quality level. The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and VVDN is ready to meet the needs of the new normal of the world with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower."

About VVDN

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking, Wi-Fi, IoT, Defense, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in San Jose, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. VVDN's business model includes Product Engineering Services and ODM Services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDNTechnologiesLogo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157070/VVDN_Technologies.jpg

Contact:
Anushree Mittal
anushree.mittal@vvdntech.in  
+91-9619903712

 

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla beteiligt sich an Pilotprojekt zu Blockchain-Anwendung
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB