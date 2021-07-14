SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
14.07.2021 02:00:00

VVDN Gets Approval Under PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing

GURUGRAM, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) under the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) for IT hardware. VVDN is amongst the 14 companies domestic and international, which has been granted approval for IT hardware manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware products VVDN has also participated in the Govt. of India's PLI scheme for telecom and networking equipment.

VVDN Technologies Logo

With 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing units and 10 design centers across India, VVDN does the complete R&D, engineering and manufacturing of products in the domains of 5G & Datacenter, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, and IoT. In the IT hardware space, VVDN has vast experience in designing, development and manufacturing of rack storage servers, communication servers, ruggedized tablets, IoT tablets, desktop all-in-one PCs.

Over the last year, VVDN Technologies has continued to expand its manufacturing and engineering infrastructure. After the inauguration of VVDN's Global Innovation Park in July 2020, the company added new additional SMT lines as well as new machines for its tooling, molding and injection molding. Recently, VVDN has added a die casting facility to its existing infrastructure which has taken its manufacturing proposition to a whole new level. This will further accentuate and enable the company to cater to the production of tablets, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers as per the global and domestic demand.

VVDN Technologies Co-founder and President Engineering, Vivek Bansal, said, "We are delighted to have been approved for the PLI scheme for IT hardware. It showcases India's progress to becoming the preferred manufacturing destination and resonates strongly with PM Modi's call of Atmanirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India. The PLI scheme goes hand in hand with VVDN's vision and has further strengthen our resolve to do more of Design and Make in India products. While working in the datacenter space, VVDN has its IPs for OvS and SSL for network compute. With these investments made in the R&D and manufacturing infrastructure along with the PLI approval, we are quite excited and confident to be able to meet the production demands for the IT hardware products."

