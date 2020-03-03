Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Now Supported by PTC's Vuforia Engine Software

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses is now supported PTC's Vuforia® Engine software.

Vuforia enables users to visualize digital information in a physical context for employee training and design reviews and to create operator and service instructions. Vuforia offers an easy way to capture, create, and deliver content for industrial AR experiences, enabling organizations to digitally transform their products, processes, and people.

The combination of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses and Vuforia software enables users to improve workflows and open new market opportunities in the enterprise. The Vuzix M400, a wearable computer with display, has become an enterprise workhorse that has been successfully deployed within the enterprise to provide hands-free mobile computing. Vuzix helped support the Vuforia Engine implementation due to its popularity among half a million software developers and ease of integration with Vuzix' built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform and Android 8.1 OS.

Software developers can download the Unity 2019.X platform and install Vuforia Engine for the Vuzix M400 on the Vuforia Developer Portal.

"Hands-free devices are a key driver for continued AR adoption in the industrial enterprise," said Michael Campbell, executive vice president and general manager of augmented reality, PTC. "PTC is proud to have the Vuzix M400 supported by our Vuforia software."

"We are excited for our M400 Smart Glasses to be fully supported by Vuforia Engine," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Vuforia will enable us to expand our customer opportunities across various enterprise market verticals while also helping us to further differentiate the M400 versus the competition."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

