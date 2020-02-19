Vuzix Announces Commercial Rollout of Librestream Onsight Connect for the M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, and Librestream Technologies, a leading provider of augmented reality enterprise solutions, announce the commercial rollout of a customized version of Librestream's Onsight Connect that was developed exclusively for the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

"We are pleased that Vuzix is a featured solution sponsor at the Librestream Innovator Forum this year. At the forum, our customers will have an opportunity to experience the Onsight AR capabilities hands-free using voice controls on the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses," shared Charlie Neagoy, VP Business Development at Librestream.

Librestream's Onsight remote expert software provides secure access to leverage subject matter experts and rapidly diagnose, inspect, and resolve issues in even the most bandwidth constrained environments. With interactive tools such as two-way telestration, video, audio, image sharing, and augmented content, Onsight supports a broad range of mobile devices, computers and wearables to leverage expertise and capture asset data. The Onsight AR platform also includes core capabilities, such as digital work instructions, IoT data, and ecosystem integration, to support deployments at scale.

"Librestream's Onsight platform, now optimized and fully integrated with our M400 Smart Glasses, brings a new level of functionality and performance to the augmented worker," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "This combined solution is already being used and evaluated by customers throughout North America and Europe."

Vuzix will be showcasing the fully integrated joint solution at the Librestream Innovator Forum, an event that brings together Librestream partners and customers across industries from the world's largest companies, in San Antonio, Texas on February 19-20. Enterprises can also experience the joint solution at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) May 27-20 in Santa Clara, CA.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Librestream

Librestream empowers workers to rapidly diagnose, inspect, and maintain assets anywhere in the world. The Onsight augmented reality platform is built for enterprise and front line workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments. Installed in over 120 countries, Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including increased aircraft availability, accelerated product delivery, and faster issue resolution. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with Librestream and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

