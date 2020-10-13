Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 12:51:00

Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising

Acquisition boosts Vungle's advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered recommendations for maximum ROAS and user LTV

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com), the leading mobile ad network and in-app monetization platform, announced today the acquisition of AlgoLift, an LTV powered user acquisition automation platform for mobile advertisers. The acquisition adds AlgoLift's industry-leading algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's global, creative-centric advertising network to give advertisers actionable intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Additionally, AlgoLift's probabilistic approach to campaign attribution gives Vungle a privacy-friendly way to target and optimize ad campaigns in compliance with pending iOS-related changes to IDFA.

AlgoLift is the automated ROAS optimization engine for gaming and non-gaming app developers such as Jam City, Take-Two Interactive, Digit and Headspace. Using AlgoLift's predictive LTV modeling and automation tools, customers are able to scale user acquisition spend significantly while increasing ROAS by up to 150 percent. The combined offering will provide advertisers an automated solution using contextual data to buy against their downstream metrics. AlgoLift relies on anonymized data to deliver a unique solution to Apple's upcoming iOS-related privacy changes.

"Our mission is to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement for our developers," said Jeremy Bondy, Vungle COO. "AlgoLift's proprietary recommendation technology and exceptional team, accelerates our transformation, extending the breadth and reach of our platform. As a result, our developers can expect an entirely new level of scale and performance."

"At AlgoLift, we are very proud to have built an industry-leading LTV and optimization platform to help our clients maximize ROAS and operate at the cutting-edge of marketing technology," said Andre Tutundjian and Dmitry Yudovsky, Co-founders of AlgoLift. "We couldn't be more excited to join Vungle's team to now bring a joint solution of leading-edge technology to the mobile ecosystem."

"The combined offering will enable Vungle to deliver machine advanced automation technology and contextual-level targeting recommendations to help global advertisers scale campaigns, improve real-time optimization and streamline workload," said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. "We are looking forward to integrating AlgoLift's technology into our products to offer clients an automated, privacy-centric solution to buy against metrics such as ROAS."

"Over the last few years, the AlgoLift team has been developing cutting-edge predictive models that tackle the hardest questions in the digital marketing space," said Sinan Aral, Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. "With this acquisition, the additional resources and reach made available to the team will help unlock their ability to materially elevate the standards of digital advertising, attribution and performance marketing."

"Vungle's acquisition of AlgoLift is the most intriguing development in the mobile advertising space in the aftermath of Apple's decision to deprecate the IDFA," said Eric Seufert, Media Strategist and Founder of MobileDevMemo, a mobile advertising and freemium monetization trade blog. "AlgoLift was one of the companies best poised to deal with the industry shift away from device identifiers and toward probabilistic and inferential targeting. By acquiring AlgoLift, Vungle is empowering itself to thrive in the new non-deterministic, privacy-centric advertising environment. Equipped with AlgoLift's impressive measurement models and probabilistic attribution methodologies, Vungle will be well positioned as the mobile advertising industry undertakes this privacy-centric evolution."

AlgoLift co-founders Andre Tutundjian and Dmitry Yudovsky, as well as the entire AlgoLift team will join the Vungle organization. The team will continue to operate out of the company's offices in Los Angeles, providing a beachhead for Vungle in Southern California.

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore.

For more information, visit vungle.com or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle.

About AlgoLift

AlgoLift is an ML-based marketing optimization platform that ensures every dollar you spend on performance marketing is spent in the most intelligent way possible. Our industry-leading platform predicts the future value of your customers, anticipates the cost of acquiring those users, then optimizes marketing spend across key channels while maximizing future ROAS of that spend – all programmatically. By relying on AlgoLift, companies can allow the platform to solve the difficult math problems and free up marketers to finally focus on marketing. AlgoLift is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172041/Vungle_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 81.14
0.88 %
Givaudan 4’072.00
0.74 %
Swisscom 501.60
0.72 %
CS Group 9.70
0.50 %
Geberit 555.40
0.40 %
Sika 237.10
-0.71 %
Part Grp Hldg 868.40
-0.82 %
Zurich Insur Gr 319.10
-0.96 %
Swiss Re 70.68
-1.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.80
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Noch bis morgen zeichnen: One Star BRC auf Corona-Profiteure?
09:13
SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
06:04
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Erobert Trendkanal zurück / Credit Suisse – Durchbruch über den Widerstand?
12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Antigentest für Corona-Massentestung lanciert
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé hält nach Ablauf der Zeichnungsfrist 84 Prozent an Aimmune Therapeutics
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Relief-Aktie klettert kräftig: Relief und NeuroRX veröffentlichen Wirksamkeitsdaten zur Covid-19-Behandlung
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Johnson & Johnson unterbricht Corona-Studie - J&J-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt kann am Dienstag zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex etwas nachgibt. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB