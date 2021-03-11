SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’563 0.8%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1077 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’725 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’908 1.6%  Dollar 0.9244 -0.6%  Öl 69.6 2.1% 

11.03.2021 20:44:00

Vulcan Industrial Expands with Larger Midland Facility

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial today announced the opening of a larger facility at 8913 West Interstate 20 near the Midland International Air & Space Port. The complex of buildings will replace the company's smaller space on the city's Southeast side and is the second such Vulcan expansion in recent years. The new location is fully operational as of February 17th

Within the energy industry, Vulcan specializes in high-performance fluid ends and associated hydraulic fracturing equipment. It will use the space for equipment repairs and refurbishments, to perform product run testing and to conduct in-house metallurgy development as it relates to the oilfield. While the company serves a number of industries including aerospace and defense, its new facility will be exclusively dedicated to supporting the needs of Permian Basin frac fleets.

"Recent years have been difficult for hydraulic fracturing," says Vulcan Industrial President Simon Lawrie. "But we're fortunate our team has the engineering and manufacturing ability to help keep frac equipment running longer and stronger—extending life, improving performance and giving fleets more value than ever. And there's a lot of demand for value creation right now. This larger facility will give us the capacity we need to better help Permian fleets unlock the value trapped in existing hardware, and upgrade to fluid ends with a lower total cost of ownership."

The facility will also serve as space for staging the company's new V-Series™ high-performance fluid ends—Vulcan's latest generation fluid end technology.

About Vulcan Industrial
Based in Houston, Vulcan Industrial specializes in engineering, design and manufacturing for mission-critical parts and components throughout various industries. The company's intensive R&D process focuses on advanced metallurgy and innovative problem solving delivers stronger performance and consistent results in the development process. The company's new V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest to maintain equipment.

More at vulcanindustrial.com. 

Contact:
Tanner Ford
Director of Sales and Product Management
Cell: 817-917-6216
Email: tford@vulcanindustrial.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-industrial-expands-with-larger-midland-facility-301245968.html

SOURCE Vulcan Industrial

