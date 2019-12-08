Vtiger kickstarts overseas expansion with new office in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vtiger expands customer service operations by opening a new office in Austin, USA. The new office will be Vtiger's Customer Success Center with a focus on serving businesses in North America, increasing face time with prospects and customers, and respond quickly to queries.

With this expansion, Vtiger has three offices around the globe, with over 125 employees.

The opening of the new office comes shortly after recognition from Gartner. Vtiger was recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Sales Force Automation, for the third consecutive time. This recognition is a result of 284 customer reviews with a rating of 4.3.

Over the past 15 years, Vtiger has built tools that enable small and medium businesses to create fruitful and enduring relationships with customers.

Vtiger has worked with over 300,000 businesses in more than 80 countries, helping their sales, marketing, and support teams create delightful customer experiences that measurably improve business revenue, customer loyalty, and team performance.

