VTEX Registered a Aktie [Valor: 112395399 / ISIN: KYG9470A1022]
04.03.2024 02:00:07

VTEX and ChannelEngine Forge Powerful Alliance to Revolutionize the Ecommerce Landscape

VTEX Registered a
8.21 USD -1.20%
EQS Newswire / 04/03/2024 / 02:00 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its partnership with ChannelEngine, a leading global marketplace integration platform. This alliance allows VTEX merchants to sell to more than 700 marketplaces globally, scaling their existing revenue opportunities while also enabling them to enter new international markets seamlessly.

VTEX, renowned for its flexibility, composability, and comprehensive features, enables the seamless distribution of current product information across various marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, and social commerce channels directly from PIM and ERP systems. Coupled with ChannelEngine's capabilities in product syndication and order orchestration, VTEX merchants can enhance and improve shopping experiences tailored to their needs, along with the opportunity to expand their sales on premier international marketplaces.

"We are thrilled about our promising partnership with VTEX, aimed at propelling innovation and excellence in the ecommerce domain. By merging VTEX's robust ecommerce solutions with our integration platform, we will create a compelling offering for merchants seeking to elevate their online presence. This collaboration allows clients to seamlessly launch products across diverse landscapes and markets." Niels Floors, VP Strategic Partnerships from ChannelEngine said.

Adapting to the dynamic shifts in the global retail landscape, VTEX continuously seeks strategies to support its premier client brands and retailers in achieving faster and more streamlined sales processes. Through this newly established global partnership, retailers and brands worldwide can enhance their online presence and gain a competitive edge by leveraging the most advanced ecommerce technology and extensive integration available. This joint partnership will allow brands and retailers to enter new markets by leveraging the existing presence and expertise of each participant; and enable brands to complement each other's product offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive and diverse range of options. This synergy can enhance the overall shopping experience.

Commenting on this occasion, Prakash Gurumoorthy, General Manager, EMEA & APAC at VTEX said, "We are delighted to partner with ChannelEngine, leveraging their extensive portfolio and commitment to innovation, all driven by a shared objective of establishing the groundwork for connected commerce. With our collective strengths, our goal is to equip businesses with transformative ecommerce capabilities, fostering growth and success. This collaboration marks a significant stride for both companies and underscores our mutual dedication to advancing the ecommerce landscape."
Hashtag: #VTEX #ChannelEngine #DigitalCommerce

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022).

For more information, visit.

ChannelEngine

platform empowers retailers and brands to maximize the potential of the global ecommerce landscape by providing access to a diverse range of channels and optimizing daily sales operations. Currently, ChannelEngine boasts the most extensive selection of interconnected marketplaces and a robust ecosystem of partners. Our platform functions as a central hub for brands and retailers, facilitating the seamless sale of an extensive portfolio of over 11 million products across more than 700 sales channels globally.

225647
News Source: Media OutReach

04/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
