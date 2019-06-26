26.06.2019 20:14:00

VTEX accelerates Motorola's New Global Digital Strategy

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate the company's digital transformation, Motorola has announced they will enlist the VTEX (www.vtex.com) unified commerce platform to further strengthen its relationship with consumers and offer them a better online journey.

VTEX holds valuable experience in helping big brand manufacturers as well as retailers in over 28 countries across the globe. VTEX was named a Major Player on the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce 2018 Vendor Assessment. Recognized to provide a unified commerce platform that aggregates a powerful CMS, password-free checkout and a native distributed order management system.

Motorola's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, François Laflamme, says, "One of our key strategic priorities is to accelerate our transformation into the new digital era.  From the way we manage ourselves in our organization, to the assets we leverage and the way we strengthen our consumer engagement, we are moving fast on our digital journey."  After an extensive search, Motorola decided to partner with VTEX, which uses AWS to provide an elastic cloud infrastructure, with a software platform that fulfills the digital vision of the company.

Alex Soncini, the GM of VTEX's North American region, commented: "Our unified commerce application combined with VTEX IO - the development serverless environment of VTEX - will allow Motorola to deliver complex projects in 2 to 3 months. Everything they aim to do will now be done faster and with greater ease."

About VTEX

VTEX is the only multi-tenant commerce platform that unifies customer experiences across all channels into a comprehensive enterprise solution. With an auto-scaling cloud infrastructure and a powerful set of tools, the platform accelerates the commerce transformation of complex operations. VTEX is trusted by Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, Pizza Hut, Nestlé and over 2,500 online stores in 28 countries. In 2018, the company has been named as a major player on IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms and ranked in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. Visit www.vtex.com.

Contact: Alex Soncini, alex@vtex.com

About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtex-accelerates-motorolas-new-global-digital-strategy-300875578.html

SOURCE VTEX

US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street kaufen am Mittwoch zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztendlich mit roten Vorzeichen, während sich der DAX noch knapp behaupten konnte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

