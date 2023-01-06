SMI 11'057 -0.7%  SPI 14'172 -0.6%  Dow 32'930 -1.0%  DAX 14'436 -0.4%  Euro 0.9849 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'959 -0.4%  Gold 1'834 -1.1%  Bitcoin 15'770 0.6%  Dollar 0.9360 0.7%  Öl 78.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
ApeCoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum APE-Handel
Gehaltserhöhung abgelehnt? So sollten Arbeitnehmer reagieren
Goldpreis: Darum empfiehlt die Royal Bank of Canada 2023 ein Gold-Investment
20 Prozent der Anleger schenken Influencern mehr Vertrauen als Experten - besonders bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
06.01.2023 01:15:00

VRSim Hosts Senator Murphy at East Hartford Headquarters

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) made a stop in East Hartford to tour VRSim global headquarters on Tuesday. The visit included a facility tour and product demonstrations. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh, members of VRSim staff and local press were also in attendance.

VRSim, Inc. staff (left to right) Sara Blackstock and Alejo Fudge, demonstrating SimSpray, a virtual reality training system for painting and coatings, for U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) during a visit to VRSim, Inc. in East Hartford, CT on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Photo credit: Jameson Foulke.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) visits East Hartford to tour VRSim and try VR training products SimSpray and VRNA.

Murphy earlier announced that VRSim, based in East Hartford, was named "Innovator of the Month" for November 2022. VRSim is a leading provider of virtual reality (VR) training solutions for skilled trades. Since 2001, VRSim has been a pioneer of practical applications of VR training, with existing market-leading products available for paint and coating application (SimSpray®), welding (VRTEX®), construction trades (SimBuild), and an all-new CNA/Patient Care Skills system (VRNA) released November 2022. These systems are equipped with intuitive and immersive training that feature kinesthetic activity, built-in progress tracking, skills assessments, scoring, feedback, and instructional guidance. These training solutions have been used in programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training and workforce development initiatives to equip workers with the skills necessary to secure jobs and succeed in fields like manufacturing, construction, robotics, and healthcare.

"Investing in workforce development is crucial to growing our economy. The team at VRSim is developing new tools to help give workers in Connecticut the skills they need to secure good-paying jobs. I'm proud to recognize their innovative work, and look forward to seeing their growth in our state," said Murphy.

"East Hartford has served our team well as the world headquarters of VRSim. We know we can count on the community and leaders to support us with resources and services so that we are able to put forth the best products in our industry," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. The company demonstrates their commitment to the local community through educational outreach and industry partnerships; most recently with the East Hartford Public Schools, who plan to introduce VRNA as part of their health sciences CTE program in the coming months.

Murphy believes entrepreneurship and innovation are the building blocks for a strong economy. In the U.S. Senate, he has introduced two bipartisan pieces of legislation to incentivize angel investors to put more money into startup companies—the Angel Tax Credit Act and the Helping Angels Lead Our Startups (HALOS) Act. Startup companies create an average of 2 million jobs each year.

About VRSim:

With headquarters in East Hartford, CT, VRSim, Inc. is a leading provider of virtual reality (VR) training solutions for skilled trades. Since 2001, VRSim has been a pioneer of practical applications of VR training, with existing market-leading products available for paint and coating application (SimSpray®), welding (VRTEX®), construction trades (SimBuild), and an all-new CNA/Patient Care Skills system (VRNA) released November 2022. These systems are equipped with intuitive and immersive training that features kinesthetic activity, built-in progress tracking, skills assessments, scoring, feedback, and instructional guidance. These training solutions have been used in programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training, and workforce development initiatives to equip workers with the skills necessary to secure jobs and succeed in fields like manufacturing, construction, robotics, and healthcare. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/.

VRSim Contacts:

Sales:
VRSim, Inc.
860-893-0080
info@vrsim.net

Media:
VRSim, Inc.
860-893-0080
marketing@vrsim.net

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) trying his hand at VRNA, a virtual reality training system for nurse aides, while visiting VRSim, Inc. in East Hartford, CT on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Photo credit: Jameson Foulke.

VRSim Logo (PRNewsfoto/VRSim, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrsim-hosts-senator-murphy-at-east-hartford-headquarters-301715107.html

SOURCE VRSim, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.01.23 Amazon: Jobabbau weitet sich aus
05.01.23 SMI - Gewinner und Verlierer/Biotechnologie - Ein Duo auf Erfolgskurs
05.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
05.01.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte nach Inflationsdaten gesucht
05.01.23 DAX – Gute Laune in Europa und Katerstimmung an der Wall Street
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'494.26 19.77 CZSSMU
Short 11'732.89 13.84 6SSMMU
Short 12'184.87 8.86 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.39 05.01.2023 17:31:46
Long 10'591.75 18.45 A3SSMU
Long 10'377.01 13.67 A7SSMU
Long 9'931.16 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen fester
NASDAQ-Titel Amazon-Aktie fällt: Amazon kündigt Stellenabbau von 18'000 Mitarbeitern an
Warren Buffett 2022 erneut besser als der Markt: Was hat Berkshire Hathaway besser gemacht?
Holcim-Aktie stabil: Holcim kauft französisches Unternehmen Chrono Chape
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert: Negative Kommentare zum deutschen E-Rezept belasten Zur Rose
Linde-Aktie in Rot: Linde wird wohl von GAZPROM-Joint-Venture verklagt
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse emittiert offenbar neue Anleihen mit hoher Rendite
Sonova-Aktie profitiert: Sonova bringt Einstiegslösung zur Hörunterstützung auf den Markt
SNB-Aktie: UBS rechnet mit Milliarden-Jahresverlust bei Schweizerischer Nationalbank
Walgreens-Aktie im Minus: Walgreens mit Milliardenverlust wegen Vergleich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.