VRgineers Unveils the Next Generation of the XTAL Professional VR Headset With the Industry's Best Resolution

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VRgineers , developers of XTAL, the industry's most advanced professional VR headset, today introduced the latest generation of the XTAL professional VR headset. Already in use with the U.S. Department of Defense, major national aircraft simulators and leading global automobile manufacturers, this latest version of the XTAL headset incorporates the industry's best 8K resolution combined with a unique set of new features that make it the most advanced professional VR headset available today. This includes readability optimized for the world's most powerful GPUs such as the Quadro RTX 8000 from NVIDIA.

"Our customers are using the latest cutting edge technologies, so they expect the best from their VR solutions," said Marek Polčák, VRgineers CEO & co-founder. "That means solutions optimized for the latest NVIDIA RTX cards with VirtualLink embedded. The latest generation of XTAL VR headset is the only solution today that meets these needs with 8K resolution."

VRgineers introduced the original XTAL headset two years ago designed specifically for the needs of professional designers, engineers, pilots, doctors or trainers who require superior image quality and accuracy, wide field-of-view, easy integration, and data security. Whether users want to virtually design, create, prototype, teach or train, the XTAL headset offers the visual quality needed for even the most demanding tasks.

VRgineers XTAL headset now goes even further by introducing a set of breakthrough technologies:

High-density LCD displays with unbeatable resolution 8K

Foveated rendering capabilities

AR mixed reality module add-on

Improved lenses with 180º FOV

Eye tracking capable to run up to 210 fps

Highly accurate Leap Motion sensors

Unique VirtualLink cable implemented

Easy embedding to helmet for simulations

This latest generation of XTAL is the world's first headset on the market to feature an embedded VirtualLink cable manufactured by BizLink. VirtualLink is an open industry standard developed to meet the connectivity requirements of current and next-generation virtual reality headsets. VirtualLink is a standards-based USB Type-C™ solution designed to deliver the power, display, and data required to power VR headsets through a single USB Type-C connector, providing a durable and simple connection. Instead of as many six cables, VirtualLink-enabled systems like XTAL only require a single cable to connect their systems.

XTAL headset is currently being used by variety of US Airforce airbases for pilot training. First receiver of new XTAL will be the Vance Airforce Base in Oklahoma, which ordered XTAL headsets to completely upgrade their training center. VRgineers are also participating in US NAVY and US NAVAIR R&D initiatives to invent the next generation simulator solution.

"The feeling that I got while flying the F18A in full VR mode in XTAL is really astonishing. It was so close to reality that I felt I was inside the F18A. As a pilot, that is exactly what I need to feel for training purposes," said Capt. Taimeir, a former F18 pilot from the Swiss Airforce, CEO of Mirage Technologies.

VRgineers will be showcasing the new generation of the XTAL professional VR headset at this year's CES 2020 in Las Vegas, January 7-10 in South Hall in booth #21959. If you're interested in learning more or would like to arrange a time to demo the new generation of XTAL, please contact andrea.kuklova@vrgineers.com. For more information about VRgineers, please visit https://vrgineers.com .

Images and company executive bios are available at: https://vrgineers.com/media.

About VRgineers

VRgineers, Inc. is a virtual reality engineering company developing and manufacturing cutting-edge enterprise-grade VR gear for professionals. Its new generation high-resolution VR headset platform is used by clients in the automotive, architecture, industrial design, and training sectors, enabling them to transform their work using VR technology. The company is headquartered in Prague with a U.S. office in Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrgineers-unveils-the-next-generation-of-the-xtal-professional-vr-headset-with-the-industrys-best-resolution-300980840.html

SOURCE VRgineers