VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE : Broadcast and availability of the presentation document for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 5, 2025

Broadcast and availability of the presentation document for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 5, 2025

Reims, 4th june 2025

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is pleased to announce that its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 5, 2025 will be held at Domaine Pommery in Reims at 3:00 pm. The Group has set up the following link to enable all its shareholders to follow the live or recorded broadcast of this Annual General Meeting:

https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/assemblee-generale/

The Group is also making available to its shareholders the document to be presented at the Annual General Meeting on its website at the following address:

https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/communiques-et-information-reglementee

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.

The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes; the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines; the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines the Château La Gordonne, and Chappelle Gordonne Provence wines; the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England and Brut de France sparkling wines.



Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.

