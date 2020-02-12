12.02.2020 00:15:00

VR Content Creation Industry by Component, Content Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global VR Content Creation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VR content creation market was valued at US$ 365 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period

The rising demand and popularity for VR content come from various channels, which ultimately created an increased investment flow into the VR content creation market. The entertainment and media industry is the largest consumer of the production of VR content. The growth of the market is fuelled by the increasing adoption of 3D technology, rapid advancements in immersive technology growth and development of various tools for creating content for VR among others.

The global market for creating VR content has therefore gained remarkable traction and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The voyage to provide customers with enhanced and optimized entertainment experiences has also increased demand and requirement for the VR content creation market.

Key Market Movements

  • Globally, the VR content creation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 67% for the period from 2019 to 2027.
  • North America is leading the VR content creation market in terms of revenue share with more than 40% of global market revenue, owing to the rapid adoption of VR content creation devices in various industry verticals including gaming and automotive among others. Additionally, the rapid adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality and IoT among others boosting the market growth.
  • The growing adoption of technologically advanced products along with the content-based applications is some of the key driving forces of the VR content creation market.
  • VR content creation is in its initial stage and organizations such as Facebook and QUALCOMM are heavily investing in research and development of these technologies along with setting up centers to develop and analyze innovative technologies and in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market
2.2. Global VRCC Market, by Component, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global VRCC Market, by Content Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global VRCC Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global VRCC Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global VRCC Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Software
4.3. Services

5. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Content Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Games
5.3. Videos
5.4. Images

6. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Healthcare
6.3. Aerospace & Defense
6.4. Media & Entertainment
6.5. Gaming
6.6. Automotive
6.7. Others (E-commerce & Retail)

7. North America VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

8. Europe VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

9. Asia-Pacific VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

10. Rest of the World VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Blippar
11.2. 360 Labs
11.3. Matterport
11.4. Koncept VR
11.5. SubVRsive
11.6. Panedia Pty. Ltd.
11.7. WeMakeVR
11.8. VIAR (Viar360)
11.9. Pixvana Inc.
11.10. Scapic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf77bw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vr-content-creation-industry-by-component-content-type-application-and-geography---forecast-to-2027-301003065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11.02.20
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
11.02.20
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
11.02.20
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrschte Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street konnte ihre neuen Höchststände nicht verteidigen. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;