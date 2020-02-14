VPN Service Provider Secures #1 Ranking from TopConsumerReviews.com

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TopConsumerReviews.com recently awarded their best-in-class 5 star rating to NordVPN, a leader among VPN Services.

For anyone who is concerned about hackers or about their online activities being monitored, a VPN Service is a must-have. These "Virtual Private Networks" encrypt every piece of data that comes into and out of a computer, scrambling it so that it can't be accessed by prying eyes. Especially with so many consumers using their internet connection to transmit personally identifying information like credit card numbers and Social Security numbers, using a VPN may be the most surefire way to guarantee that such data stays completely secure. VPNs can also be employed to block ISPs from logging, monitoring, or analyzing what their customers are doing online, possibly with the intent to sell their users' data in the aggregate. However, before choosing a VPN, prospective customers should be sure to determine how the particular provider works, since services can vary widely in terms of coverage and setup.

"NordVPN continues to be the best provider of VPN services," affirmed Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. "No other provider gives you double encryption of your data, ensuring that not even the most determined hacker can break through to steal your information. Your IP address is completely anonymized as you surf the internet, and an automatic kill switch will turn off access for certain sensitive programs if for any reason there's a disruption in your VPN connection. Plus, no other services we evaluated included an 'onion' router, which randomizes where your online traffic enters and exits various networks, making it harder for anyone to determine your physical location. Customers say that NordVPN is easy to set up and to use, allows for very high connection speeds, and offers support for a wide range of operating systems and devices. This is one of the most affordable VPN services out there and it even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. In 2020, NordVPN easily retains our first-place ranking among providers of VPN services.

