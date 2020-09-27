27.09.2020 05:15:00

VPN Proxy Master Announces Major Live Sports Streaming Events for September 2020

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master, a comprehensive VPN platform and encryption service that is helping people around the world access the internet with security and ease, this week announced major live sport streaming events for the month of September that they will be supporting.

Including the NFL, Formula 1, the Premier League, the NBA, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and the UEFA Champions League, VPN Proxy Master will enable users to dodge regional restrictions and gain access to sports stream sites, apps, and channels from anywhere in the world.

"The nature of internet streaming is changing forever, which is why we want our users to be able to stream their favorite sports from anywhere in the world," said Lucas Leung, Chief Executive Officers of VPN Proxy Master. "Best of all, our platform will protect the user's individual privacy, so they don't have to worry about their personal information being exposed to internet hackers."

VPN Proxy Master comes with the ability to bypass ISP throttling, military grade privacy with 256-bit, Kill Switch, and no log security functions, multi-device compatibility, and unlimited speed and bandwidth with high encryption. Presently, VPN Proxy Master has over 6,000 fast servers across 40+ locations to ensure stable connection without lag.

"Whether you love football, basketball, car racing, boxing, or any other event, every second can be streamed with VPN Proxy Master," said Leung. "Spread the word today."

As more people than ever before consider the power and potential of a VPN network in 2020 thanks to coronavirus and social distancing, VPN Proxy Master is answering the call with seamless connection to user's favorite channels and sites.

VPN Proxy Master supports the following apps, channels, and sites: CBS, ESPN+, Fox Sports, Sky Sports, Hotstar, NFL, Apple TV, Android TV, NBC, NBCSN, and Amazon Prime Video.

For more information, visit here

