Vox Royalty Corp. Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec.

When made final or effective, the Prospectus will allow Vox to offer up to a maximum amount of C$200,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") from time to time over the 25-month period that the Prospectus, including any amendments or supplements thereto, remains effective. Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from any potential sale of the Securities to finance the future purchase of streams and royalties and for working capital purposes.

The Company filed the Prospectus to enhance its financial flexibility but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering. Should the Company decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Vox

Vox is a growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 35 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the filing of the (final) base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith, the potential issuance of securities of the Company, the amount of securities that may be issued and the use of proceeds under the (final) base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith, information relating to potential royalty acquisitions, the ability of Vox to continue to complete acquisitions and the ability of the Vox management team to continue to focus on acquisitions. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Vox. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: risks relating to the dependence of the Company on third party operators, the failure of counterparties to royalty and stream agreements to comply with the terms of such agreements, risks relating to the lack of access to data on the operations underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests, political, economic and other risks; fluctuations in foreign currency; operating risks caused by social unrest; risks related to government regulation, laws, sanctions and measures; fluctuations in gold commodity prices; risks relating to widespread epidemics or a pandemic outbreak including the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on the workforce of the operators of the projects underlying the Company's royalty and streaming interests; dependence on future payments from owners and operators; unknown defects and impairments in any business arrangements of the Company; the inability of the Company to select appropriate acquisition targets or negotiate acceptable arrangements including arrangements to finance acquisition targets; potential inaccuracy in the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates; high operating costs at the operator level impacting the quantum of the net profit royalties; operators compliance with laws, including anti-bribery and corruption laws; rights of third parties; global financial conditions; liquidity concerns and future financing requirements; limited operating history of the Company; competition in acquisitions; key employee attraction and retention; risks relating to conflicts of interest; risks relating to potential litigation; risks relation to title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Vox holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks relating to the dependence of the Company on outside parties and key management personnel; risks associated with dilution; the volatility of the stock market; misjudgments in the course of preparing forward-looking statements; those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which may be viewed at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to do so, Vox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

