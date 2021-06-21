SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’842 1.7%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0941 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 30’015 -8.8%  Dollar 0.9183 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
Vow ASA Registered Aktie [Valor: 24115658 / ISIN: NO0010708068]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2021 20:50:42

Vow ASA : Vow releases Sustainability Report, showing important progress in key areas

Vow ASA Registered
37.28 NOK 1.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vow ASA ("Vow”), provider of technology and solutions helping industries decarbonise and prevent pollution, has today released its Sustainability Report for 2020 showing important progress in key areas.

The report (attached) is prepared in accordance with GRI, the respected Global Reporting Initiative. It highlights and provides insight into the group’s performance and priorities in environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors (see page 9 for an overview).

"We hope the report demonstrates our sincere commitment to sustainability across all ESG factors. We are accelerating the integration of the UN Sustainability Goals and the UN Global Compact and its ten principles into Vow’s strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. We have come far, but we have also identified several areas where we can and must continue to improve,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

See enclosed Sustainability Report (link at end of document).


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

Attachment


﻿

Analysen zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:09 Vontobel: derimail - Zukunftstrends vereint: BRC auf Beyond Meat, Moderna und NIO
09:21 Marktüberblick: Henkel-Aktie unter Druck
08:56 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
08:08 Neue Töne von der US-Notenbank
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Dow stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Analyst sagt Apple für 2022 Marktbewertung von 3 Billionen Dollar voraus
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit