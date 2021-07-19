Vow ASA : Vow ASA awarded serial cruise newbuild contracts for up to Euro 22.2 million by major European shipyard

Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded 10 contracts for its clean ship systems for up to 10 cruise ships, where 4 contracts are firm orders at a total value of Euro 8.880.000 and 6 contracts are optional contracts at a total value of Euro13.320.000.



Each contract includes the supply of state-of-the-art technology to process garbage, food waste and wastewater onboard cruise ships carrying 1500 people aboard. Scanship has previously delivered and are currently delivering equal systems to 10 cruise ships built by the same yard for the same shipowner on a newbuild program commenced in 2012. The new orders are an extension of this program, where the first equipment delivery for the 11th ship will be in 1Q 2023.

"We are very pleased to continue to supply our technology towards one of the largest newbuild programs in the cruise industry. We are also extremely proud, as it confirms our long-time capability to deliver advanced technology at large industry scale, in line with quality standards and delivery schedule required by shipyard, and according to shipowner need of being compliant with highest effluent standards at sea.”, says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

Shipyard and shipowner will be disclosed at later stage.





