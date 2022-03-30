Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
VOW ASA: Transactions made under the buy-back programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES

Date on which the buy back-programme was announced: 15 March 2022
The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 March 2022 to 16 May 2022

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
15.03.2022000
16.03.2022000
17.03.202250 00018,5465927 325
18.03.202280 00018,44001 475 200
21.03.202280 00018,87241 509 792
22.03.202260 00021,30931 278 558
23.03.2022125 00023,20952 901 188
24.03.2022125 00022,04842 756 050
25.03.2022135 00022,79173 076 880
28.03.2022115 96522,19632 573 994
29.03.2022115 00022,83422 625 933
30.03.2022114 03523,15372 640 332
Previously disclosed buy-buys under the programme (accumulated)395 00020,50618 092 063
Accumulated under the buy-back programme1 000 00021,765321 765 251


The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, VOW ASA owns a total of 1 000 000 of own shares, corresponding to 0.87 % of VOW ASA's share capital.


Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

 

About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and ETIA are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

 

The offer contemplated hereby and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the buyback is not made in any jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful, require registration or other measures.

Neither VOW ASA nor SpareBank 1 Markets AS assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The offer is not being made directly or indirectly in, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States"). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, internet delivery, e-mail, telex and telephones. Accordingly, copies of this release and any related documents are not being, and must not be, mailed, e-mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into the United States and so doing may invalidate any purported acceptance.

 

Attachment


