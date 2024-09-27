Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’234 0.2%  SPI 16’323 0.3%  Dow 42’372 0.5%  DAX 19’474 1.2%  Euro 0.9389 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’067 0.7%  Gold 2’647 -0.9%  Bitcoin 55’719 1.1%  Dollar 0.8413 -0.6%  Öl 72.0 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Online-Seminar: Warum US-Hochzins-ETFs so spannend sind
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
KW 39: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich leichter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Vow ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 24115658 / ISIN: NO0010708068]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2024 19:09:09

Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider

Vow ASA Registered Shs
2.70 NOK 3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The company Exproco Limited, a close associate to primary insider Jonny Hansen, Chief Operating Officer in Vow ASA, has today sold 2 600 000 shares in Vow ASA. The sale is made to satisfy conditions in an agreement entered between Exproco Limited and its lender.

"This is a highly regrettable consequence of the Vow share price development during a period of time,” explained Jonny Hansen.

After this transaction, Mr. Hansen owns through Exproco Limited and privately a total of 7 480 000 shares in Vow ASA.

With this sale, a key condition in Exproco Limited’s agreement with its bank has been satisfied.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for more information.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


Attachment


Nachrichten zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:51 BNP Paribas - Luxusgüteraktien: exklusiv ist besser
08:58 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie im Rallymodus
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Von Rekord zu Rekord
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’746.64 19.29 Y4SSMU
Short 13’013.79 13.77 CIUBSU
Short 13’481.22 8.94 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’234.05 27.09.2024 17:30:43
Long 11’704.23 18.29 UCES9U
Long 11’468.77 13.61 UI3SRU
Long 10’956.29 8.78 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Swatch-Aktie zieht an: Swatch-Chef Hayek dementiert Pläne zum Börsenrückzug
Trump Media-Aktie dreht trotzdem in Gewinnzone: Grossaktionär trennt sich von fast allen Anteilen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
LVMH-Aktie reagiert positiv auf neue Beteiligung an Moncler

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten