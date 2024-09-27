|
27.09.2024 19:09:09
Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider
The company Exproco Limited, a close associate to primary insider Jonny Hansen, Chief Operating Officer in Vow ASA, has today sold 2 600 000 shares in Vow ASA. The sale is made to satisfy conditions in an agreement entered between Exproco Limited and its lender.
"This is a highly regrettable consequence of the Vow share price development during a period of time,” explained Jonny Hansen.
After this transaction, Mr. Hansen owns through Exproco Limited and privately a total of 7 480 000 shares in Vow ASA.
With this sale, a key condition in Exproco Limited’s agreement with its bank has been satisfied.
Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for more information.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
