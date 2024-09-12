Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vow ASA Registered Shs Aktie
12.09.2024 22:39:19

Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider

Vow ASA Registered Shs
2.61 NOK 1.95%
Forced by its lender, Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin, has today sold 1 081 996 shares in Vow ASA.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 5 996 927 shares in the Company.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for further details and correction for previously sent notification. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


Attachment


