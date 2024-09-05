|
05.09.2024 11:40:56
Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider
Thomas Borgen, who is a board member of Vow ASA has today purchased 25 000 shares, through his associated company TFBConsulting AS.
After this transaction, Mr. Borgen and close associates owns 123 000 shares in the Company.
For more information, please contact:
Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 40 63 95 56
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com
About Vow
Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.
Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.
The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.
Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
