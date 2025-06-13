|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
13.06.2025 19:56:13
Vow ASA: Notification of trade by close associate of primary insider
Ulf Tore Hekneby, close associate of Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO in Vow ASA, has purchased 81 311 shares. After this transaction, Mr. Hekneby and close associates own 2 351 311 shares in the Company.
About Vow
Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIsrael greift Iran an: SMI und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss deutlich leichter. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Freitag ebenso Abschläge zu sehen.
