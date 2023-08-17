Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vow ASA Registered Shs
Vow ASA: Invitation to Vow ASA 1H-2023 presentation on 23 August 2023

Vow ASA will release its report for the first half of 2023 on Wednesday 23 August 2023 at around 07:00 CEST. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

At 08:30 CEST on the same day, live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin and CFO Tina Tønnessen will provide a financial update. Additionally, Per Carlsson, Vow's Chief Development Officer and Pål Jahre Nilsen, Vice President Innovation, will delve deeper into various applications of Vow technology, and its potential in markets driven by circular economy and decarbonization.

Participants are welcome to join in person or via livestream. The streaming link will also be available for replay after the event. The session will be held in English.


If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO by email at tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com.

To register and join the webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/vowasa/#!/vowasa/20230823_1


For further information, please contact:

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


