Vow ASA Registered Shs Aktie
07.02.2024 15:15:48

Vow ASA: Disclosure of Significant Shareholding under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Vow ASA Registered Shs
10.08 NOK -2.51%
Trethom AS ("Trethom”) has on 6 February 2024 acquired 244 852 shares and voting rights in Vow ASA ("Vow”).

Trethom owns together with related associates, total shareholding of 5 926 829 (5.16 %) shares and voting rights.


For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


