Vow ASA Registered Shs
Vow ASA: Chairman of the Board

Vow ASA Registered Shs
2.60 NOK 1.37%
Oslo, 11 September 2024: Reference is made to the notification earlier today of the forced sale of shares in VOW ASA from Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS to DNB Bank ASA.

On this basis, the chair of the board of directors of VOW ASA, Narve Reiten, has recommended the nomination committee of VOW ASA to start the work to identify a new chair of the board. Further information will be provided when this work has been completed and Narve Reiten will continue as the chair of the board in the meantime.



For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com



About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


