Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’349 0.4%  SPI 16’380 0.4%  Dow 41’091 -0.4%  DAX 18’782 0.5%  Euro 0.9363 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’913 0.3%  Gold 2’514 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’768 0.2%  Dollar 0.8407 -0.2%  Öl 78.8 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Lonza hat zwei Anleihen über 1,2 Milliarden Euro platziert
Kapitalaufnahme: TAG Immobilien AG emittiert 500-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe
Salesforce-Aktie legt zu: Gewinnsprung bei Salesforce
CrowdStrike-Aktie legt zu: Gewinn von CrowdStrike verbessert sich trotz IT-Panne
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Suche...

Vow ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 24115658 / ISIN: NO0010708068]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2024 07:05:00

Vow ASA: Amendments of covenants and efforts to strengthen the balance sheet

Vow ASA Registered Shs
6.76 NOK -1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 29 August 2024: Reference is made to the report for the first half-year of 2024 being published today. It follows from said report that Vow ASA (the "Company”) requires amended covenants in its existing NOK 575 million debt facility with DNB Bank ASA in order to avoid a covenant breach in Q3 or Q4 2024. The Company has agreed amended debt facilities with improved covenant headroom subject to (i) agreement on final documents, and (ii) strengthening of the Company's balance sheet by raising new equity amounting to a minimum of NOK 125 million.

The Company is currently operating on the basis of an ambition to raise up to NOK 150 million in new equity to improve the Company’s liquidity position in order to execute on the current orderbook as well as on new growth initiatives and strengthen the balance sheet by way of debt prepayments in order to facilitate an amended debt facility agreement with improved covenant headroom.

Based on discussions with the lender, it is expected that an amended loan agreement has the amended covenants as further described in the report for the first-half year of 2024.
As part of the amended bank facility, the Company is scheduled to repay NOK 42.5 million for the remaining of 2024.

The Company has undertaken preliminary soundings in the market and continues to explore the possibility of carrying out a raise of new equity to satisfy the required strengthening of the Company's balance sheet. The Company is also considering other ways to strengthen its financial position.

The Company has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS to assist with the efforts to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

For further information about the financials of the Company, reference is made to the half-year report of 2024.


For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published on instructions by Tina Tønnessen, CFO, at the date and time as set out above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Nachrichten zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vow ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo
✅ SAP
✅ Ferrari

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.08.24 Marktüberblick: Continental-Aktie gesucht
28.08.24 Anleger treten auf die Bremse
28.08.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
28.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch
28.08.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Impulse?
27.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
27.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, UBS Group AG
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’876.43 19.17 U4B7SU
Short 13’120.12 13.89 2MSSMU
Short 13’628.71 8.83 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’348.70 28.08.2024 17:30:01
Long 11’855.58 19.62 UVESNU
Long 11’560.00 13.74
Long 11’088.58 8.89 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlen auf den Verkaufszetteln
Ausblick: BYD stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: SMI rutscht etwas tiefer - Novartis auf Allzeithoch
Devisen: Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit