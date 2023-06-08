Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'834 0.5%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9695 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'968 1.5%  Bitcoin 23'939 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8989 -1.2%  Öl 75.6 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: NIO informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ratgeber: Cat Token kaufen - mit CAT-Trading in Kryptowährungen und in den Tierschutz investieren
Glencore-Aktie: Bunge offenbar kurz vor Fusion mit Glencore-Agrarfirma Viterra - Bunge-Aktie in Rot
Brüssel fordert rasches Handeln von Meta nach Bericht über Pädophilen-Netzwerk - Meta Platforms-Aktie im Plus
GameStop-Aktie bricht ein: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Nanobiotix Aktie [Valor: 19815125 / ISIN: FR0011341205]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 22:15:00

Voting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company

Nanobiotix
4.86 EUR 0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

PARIS, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq
Euronext Compartment: B
ISIN code: FR0011341205
Nasdaq: NBTX
Bloomberg: NANO:FP
Reuters: NANO.PA
Website: www.nanobiotix.com

Date
Number of Shares
Outstanding
Total number of voting rights
Total voting rights, theoretical1

Total voting rights,
exercisable2
May 31, 2023

34,875,87236,622,30936,600,191

According to the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code, Nanobiotix will make a new monthly publication of the total number of voting rights and shares comprising Nanobiotix’s capital if those figures differ from the information previously disclosed.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers. 

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

Contacts

Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Communications
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com


Nanobiotix Investor Relations
Craig West
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (617) 583-0211 
investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations


France – Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain
+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

LifeSci Advisors 
Ligia Vela-Reid 
+44 (0) 7413825310 
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

 

1 The total number of theoretical (or "gross”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting (or "net”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended as shares held in treasury by the Company. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007. 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.