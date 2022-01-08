SMI 12’772 -0.2%  SPI 16’286 -0.1%  Dow 36’232 0.0%  DAX 15’948 -0.7%  Euro 1.0435 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.4%  Gold 1’797 0.4%  Bitcoin 38’133 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.3%  Öl 81.9 -0.1% 
08.01.2022 01:22:00

Vote.org Statement on the One Year Anniversary of January 6

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey has released the following statement in response to the one year anniversary of January 6 and attempts by anti-democratic forces to subvert the will of the voters and interfere with the operation of a free and fair election:

A year after January 6, our freedom to vote remains vulnerable to destruction by those willing to put power over country

One year after the attack on the United States Capitol, the first of its kind since 1814 when the British invaded Washington, DC, our democracy is still under fire.

In the absence of federal legislation able to protect voting rights, our freedom to vote remains exposed and vulnerable to destruction by those willing to put power over country.

The good news is that there is much we can do ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Vote.org is fiercely committed to registering more voters than ever, while leading the fight to pressure  both the White House and Capitol Hill to enact the following legislation, securing our sacred right to vote in law. They include:

  • The Freedom to Vote Act, the most significant voting rights and anti-corruption bill in generations, will protect the freedom to vote for all Americans, stop partisan gerrymandering, limit the influence of dark money and prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging future elections.
  • The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore and strengthen access to the ballot box by making sure any changes to voting rules that could discriminate against voters based on race or background are federally reviewed.

Our elected officials must advance all of the above legislation before it's too late.  Vote.org will not waver from our mission to expand access and turnout, especially for historically disenfranchised groups, by providing them with the tools and information they need to participate in our sacred democracy. 

CONTACT: Lauren Brown | lauren@vote.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voteorg-statement-on-the-one-year-anniversary-of-january-6-301456614.html

SOURCE Vote.org

