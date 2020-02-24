<
24.02.2020 08:00:00

Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF” or "the Company”) has between February 12 and February 21, 2020 repurchased 760,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 3,23. This represents 0,11% of the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance before buy-backs. The Company currently holds 6,776,210 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 654,719,785.


For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 24, 2020.

