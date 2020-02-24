|
24.02.2020 08:00:00
Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back
Stockholm, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF” or "the Company”) has between February 12 and February 21, 2020 repurchased 760,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 3,23. This represents 0,11% of the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance before buy-backs. The Company currently holds 6,776,210 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 654,719,785.
For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Beyond Meat / WW International Inc
|52198601
|50.00 %
|16.00 %
|Facebook Inc. / Pinterest Inc. / Snap Inc. / Twitter Inc.
|52198610
|49.00 %
|15.00 %
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Intel Corp. / Nvidia Corp. / Qualcomm Inc.
|52198344
|49.00 %
|12.50 %
Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.
Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on February 24, 2020.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX wegen Coronavirus-Sorgen deutlich tiefer erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen geben nach - Tokio geschlossen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Das Coronavirus bleibt weiterhin das entscheidende Zünglein an der Börsen-Waage und dürfte die Indizes in Deutschland und der Schweiz zum Start belasten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}