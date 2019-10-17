Vortex Brands Receives Funding Commitment for First Production System

SACRAMENTO, California, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (USOTC: VTXB) announced today it has received a funding commitment to produce the first Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) system.

"We can finally have Tripac Systems begin to manufacture the very first PAS system that will be installed in a real-world operating environment," said Vortex Brands Co. CEO, Todd Higley. "This has been many years in the making and we are excited to start collecting the results of this first production unit."

Data from the first PAS system is anticipated to be the beginning of what will become a mountain of irrefutable evidence that when consumption efficiency of electric motors is improved correctly it saves energy and reduces the costs of electric utilities to generate and transmit power. Less generation is good for the bottom line and good for the environment without placing a burden on ratepayers.

Mike Stevens, Production Manager for Tripac Systems said, "It'll be great to finally have units operating in the field to corroborate the live PAS System demonstrations we're performing at our production facility in Burlington, Washington. We are ready to ramp up production to match what we anticipate will be a great demand for this technology."

Mr. Higley finished up with, "This is a significant milestone for Vortex Brands in our administration of the nationwide service program of PAS systems—to ultimately improve the reliability and viability of this country's electric grid."

Vortex Brands Co., under the dba Vortex Green Energy will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to address a one-hundred-year-old inherent problem that was thought to be unsolvable: the inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors. Improving consumption efficiency will extend the life of the grid by protecting it from excessive wear and damage, improve grid reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, while creating true cost savings for the utility at no cost for the equipment. Instead, revenue is generated under a Share-of-Savings business model wherein the utility shares the savings with Vortex created by the PAS service on a monthly basis. PAS is designed to address industrial and commercial use applications in a scalable solution where the majority of wasted electricity occurs, and the largest opportunity exists. Clients of the utility benefit from progressing toward carbon footprint reduction goals without capital expense or investing in any new equipment. Operations initially are focused in California before expanding nationwide. For more information visit: http://VortexGreenEnergy.com/video

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

