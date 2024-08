Vornado Realty Trust Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $35.26 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $46.38 million or $0.24 per share for the prior year's quarter.

Funds From Operations for the quarter was $148.9 million or $0.76 per share, compared to $144.0 million or $0.74 per share last year.