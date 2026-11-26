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26.11.2026 18:49:38
Vonovia, Bavaria Plan Billion-Euro Investment In Housing Development
(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (VNA) and the Free State of Bavaria plan to invest billions of euros in new housing construction, energy-efficiency upgrades and neighborhood development through 2031 under a newly signed agreement aimed at expanding the region's housing supply.
Bavarian Housing Minister Christian Bernreiter and Vonovia CEO Luka Mucic signed a letter of intent in Munich on Thursday, with Minister-President Markus Söder marking the start of a project that will add 62 apartments in the city's Schwabing-Freimann district.
The development on Lützelsteinerstrasse will use infill construction to create additional housing while making energy-efficiency improvements to existing buildings dating from the 1960s.
The agreement also calls for the parties to explore standardized planning and approval procedures, modular construction methods, streamlined parking and mobility concepts, and other measures to accelerate projects and reduce costs.
Vonovia said the planned investments through 2031 will cover new apartments, modernization of existing properties and broader neighborhood development across Bavaria.
The Bochum-based residential real estate company owns more than 527,000 homes in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It invested around 950 million euros in modernization and new apartment construction during the first nine months of 2026.
Trading Signals: Lindt & Sprüngli - Eine bitter-süsse Versuchung
Der Schoggi-Konzern steckt in der Krise, Investoren pochen auf einen Neuanfang. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Monate könnte die Spekulation auf nachhaltige Veränderungen an der Konzernspitze bei dem gebeutelten Mid Cap für Fantasie sorgen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
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29.10.26
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Analysen zu Vonovia SE Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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