Von Maur Department Store Opens Seventh Location in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Store opened a new store today at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Ill. The 130,000-square-foot store is the Company's seventh location in Illinois.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store features products from leading brands such as Brooks Brothers, Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, Kendra Scott, Free People and Kate Spade, among many others. Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services.

Today's opening continues to build upon the momentum of the family-owned Company's targeted national growth strategy. Von Maur opened its third Michigan location last month and a second Minnesota location in 2018, and it has continued to grow in states beyond its Midwestern footprint, including Georgia, New York, Alabama and Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company recently announced plans to open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in Fall 2021.

"With Orland Square Mall's convenient location and high-volume of shoppers, it is a fantastic fit for Von Maur, and we are thrilled to expand our presence in Illinois at one of the premier shopping destinations in the Chicago suburbs," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. "At our stores, we're all about delivering our signature customer service and brand name merchandise, and we look forward to continuing to create an unrivaled shopping experience for our customers for years to come."

"Having Von Maur open just in time for the holiday season is a tremendous addition for Orland Square Mall," said Cathy Mein, director of marketing and business development for Orland Square Mall. "Shoppers will have a chance to experience Von Maur's unparalleled customer service and get an opportunity to take home a number of specialty brands that are exclusive to the store."

The remodeled, two-level Von Maur store features the Company's signature exterior brick façade, open expansive floor plan, and residential ambiance, including music from the store's grand piano.

The Orland Square Mall store will eventually employ up to 150 associates; the majority of them will be full-time. Von Maur offers above-market wages, excellent benefits and a positive, professional work environment. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. CT, and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. CT.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 145 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 35 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

