Volvo Cars Canada Launches Complimentary Tow for Life

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - No matter what vintage Volvo you may drive, roadside towing is now available free of charge in Canada.

With road trip season just around the corner, Volvo Cars is expanding its suite of complimentary services available to Canadians with "Tow for Life". This service complements the free towing already provided to in-warranty customers via Roadside Assistance and works alongside existing complimentary warranties such as the Volvo Lifetime Replacement Parts & Labor Warranty.

"At Volvo, it is important to us that we help our customers get the service they expect, when they need it" said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada, "We are committed to providing all of our customers with expert service that includes genuine Volvo parts and repair methods. With Tow for Life, customers can get back on the road faster and feel confident in the safety of their vehicle."

Towing is already included as part of a suite of roadside assistance services available during the car's warranty period. Tow for Life ensures that owners of disabled, in or out-of-warranty Volvos are towed to an authorized Volvo retailer for diagnosis and repair. The service covers towing to the nearest Volvo Retailer, without cost to the customer for the first 50 kilometres. Volvo customers can call for help through Volvo On-Call or via Volvo Customer Care at 1 800-263-0475.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 36 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca .

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands in the world with sales of 705,452 cars in 2019 in about 100 countries. Volvo Cars has been under the ownership of the Zhejiang Geely Holding since 2010.

In 2019, Volvo Cars employed on average approximately 41,500 (41,500) full-time employees. Volvo Cars head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars head office for APAC is located in Shanghai. The company's main car production plants are located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu and Daqing (China), while engines are manufactured in Skövde (Sweden) and Zhangjiakou (China) and body components in Olofström (Sweden).

Under its new company purpose, Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This purpose is reflected into a number of business ambitions: for example, by the middle of this decade it aims for half of its global sales to be fully electric cars and to establish five million direct consumer relationships. Volvo Cars is also committed to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

