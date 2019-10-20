Volute Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member from MIT Innovation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volute, a technology company developing new enterprise workflow solutions, today announced the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors – Enrique Shadah, Chief Operating Officer at Filtered.ai and Head of Venture Relations at MIT's LinQ Program for Biomedical Innovation.

"On behalf of Volute and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Shadah to the Board," stated Michael Croft, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Volute. "Enrique has an impressive track record of working with thought leaders and trending technologies that bring innovations to market by marquee corporations as well as startups in numerous industries."

"Michael is highly attuned to large organizations needs to increase productivity of knowledge workers through better workflow. This insight coupled with his deep understanding of technology, is the foundation on which Volute is building a leading position in the field of intelligent workflow and process automation. I look forward to working with Michael and the Volute team to accelerate progress towards this goal," Mr. Shadah added.

About Enrique Shadah

Mr. Shadah currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Filtered.ai, an automated interview platform for hiring technology talent, and as head of Venture Relations at the LinQ Program for Biomedical Innovation at MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Sciences. Mr. Shadah specializes in growth advisory for technology-based companies and high-potential startups.

Previously, Mr. Shadah was the Associate Director of the Workplace Learning Collaborative at MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab and Senior Industrial Liaison Officer at MIT's Office of Corporate Relations. His responsibilities included originating research collaborations between industry and MIT and encouraging technology transfers to the enterprise. Mr. Shadah's early career includes engineering and consulting roles at Inelectra, a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction company in Latin America, and at Arthur D. Little, the world's first management and technology development consulting company.

About Volute

Volute is at the forefront of combating universal efficiency issues in the enterprise with new intelligent automation workflow technology. Volute's approach offers the potential to realize a paradigm shift to overcome one of today's most challenging business problems — integrating all diverse enterprise products and communication into a unified flow of work.

In addition to the company's workflow technology advancements, Volute has also started adopting artificial intelligence (AI) as a solution to expose enterprise workflow bottlenecks before they happen. Volute's AI is aptly named Viva, which stands for Virtual Volute Assistant and is also a take on the origin of Viva Voce meaning, "with the living voice." Volute is being launched with innovation divisions among other forward-thinking business units in a number of Fortune companies with plans to create a major efficacy study for efficiency gains using the technology.

Volute works with subject matter experts in sales enablement, supply chain, research, corporate training, digital transformation and digital client experience across a number of industries, whose expertise is incorporated into their technology.

