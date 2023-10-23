Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Descartes Systems Group Aktie [Valor: 840184 / ISIN: CA2499061083]
23.10.2023 12:45:00

Voluspa Streamlines Wholesale and Ecommerce Operations Using Descartes’ Warehouse Management and Shipping Solution

Descartes Systems Group
72.49 USD -1.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ATLANTA and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that California-based Voluspa, a renowned home fragrance retailer, is using Descartes’ warehouse management and shipping solution to accelerate order fulfillment and distribution to wholesale and online consumers across the U.S., Canada and other countries worldwide.

"Voluspa is a high-volume brand. Descartes’ solution gives us the ability to ship thousands of orders daily during peak season. Having the right technology helps ensure the agility we need to successfully scale to meet customer demand,” said Saman Yazdanfar, Shipping Operations Manager at Voluspa. "While our order mix and complexity vary greatly, Descartes’ solution has helped us achieve almost 100% order accuracy and significantly shorten our distribution cycles through highly automated workflows and much greater visibility into warehouse and shipping performance.”

Descartes OzLink Mobile Warehouse™ helps distribution-intensive companies streamline order fulfillment and minimize warehouse costs. The solution uses mobile barcode scanning capabilities for receiving inventory and multi-strategy picking and packing to increase warehouse efficiency, reduce fulfillment and labor costs and easily flex with changes in order volume. To improve shipping performance, the solution is integrated with Descartes ShipRush™, one of the most widely integrated multi-carrier shipping solutions available, with connections to 90+ marketplaces and 200+ carriers, including less-than-truckload (LTL) options, and highly competitive rate discounts.

"We’re pleased to be part of the technology platform that Voluspa is using to enhance its domestic and international distribution operations,” said Troy Graham, Vice President, Customer Success at Descartes. "Descartes has a strong track record of success in helping retailers of all sizes reach new levels of distribution performance through ecommerce-focused warehousing, shipping and mobile fulfillment solutions.”

About Voluspa
Founded in 1999, California-based Voluspa is a renowned home-fragrance label whose luxurious aromas are matched only by their artisan-crafted vessels. Each signature fragrance is designed with the finest ingredients sourced from around the globe, blended into clean-burning coconut wax, and then hand-poured and packaged to perfection. From unwrapping to igniting, every Voluspa product is sure to spark moments that enlighten, entertain, and energize. For more information, visit www.voluspa.com.

About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact
Cara Strohack
Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025
cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ ecommerce solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


