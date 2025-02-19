Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
19.02.2025

Voltalia’s consensus as of February 19, 2025

Voltalia
7.72 EUR
Voltalia’s consensus as of February 19, 2025

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the equity analysts’ consensus, as of February 19, 2025.

in millions of euros 20241
(average) 		20252
(average) 		2025
(maximum) 		2025
(minimum) 		2025
(median) 		 
Turnover 540 564 630 509 554  
of which Energy Sales 343 409 435 395 404  
of which Services 440 351 452 221 381  
eliminations -243 -192 -107 -245 -222  
EBITDA 216 244 253 237 244  
of which Energy Sales 205 249 268 237 241  
of which Services and Corporate costs 11 -4 16 -25 -3  
Depreciations, amort., prov. and others -132 -134 -123 -145 -133  
EBIT 81 115 125 105 114  
Financial result -87 -97 -94 -103 -96  
Taxes -10 -14 -4 -25 -15  
Net income -15 4 8 -8 7  
Minority Interests 0 0 2 -2 -1  
Net income (group share) -14 4 8 -7 7  
       
       
Capex 596 593 700 550 560  
Free Cash-Flow -371 -464 -383 -555 -462  
Gross debt 2,238 2,525 2,664 2,281 2,630  
Cash and equivalents 333 249 364 88 296  
Net debt 1,897 2,284 2,369 2,193 2,266  
       
Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW) 3,271 3,637 3,702 3,573 3,637  
ow in operation (in MW) 2,516 3,056 3,112 3,000 3,055  
ow in construction (in MW) 744 617 701 533 617  

Precisions regarding the consensus:

  • Regarding the 2024 financial results, equity analysts' estimates take into account the ongoing business review and the cessation of the Equipment Procurement3 activity in certain geographies. This non-recurrent impact, with no effect on EBITDA, is estimated by equity analysts at around 15 million euros.
  • Regarding the 2025 financial results, equity analysts' estimates take into account the following assumptions:
    • Curtailment of the Brazilian annual production of around 10% (21% in 2024)4;
    • A prudent EUR/BRL exchange rate (note that the closing exchange rate as of December 31, 2024 was 6.40);
    • The commissioning of the large power plants currently under construction in the last quarter of 2025, (in South Africa and Uzbekistan).
  • For information, this consensus does not take into account the impact of the SPRING4 transformation plan, of which the conclusions will be presented by the end of the first half of 2025.

Note: The consensus is established by Voltalia on the basis of the estimates of equity analysts covering the company as of February 19, 2025. These estimates reflect the opinions of analysts only and do not constitute a forecast or projection by Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not validate or endorse these information, conclusions or the recommendations derived from it.

Next on the agenda: 2024 results, March 13, 2025 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

 

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

 

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 2024 consensus based on eight equity analysts’ contributions.



2 2025 consensus based on five equity analysts’ contributions.



3 January 29, 2025, press release, on 2024 turnover, mentioning the decrease of the Equipment Procurement activity in 2024.



4 January 29, 2025, press release, on 2024 turnover.



Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten