SMI 11'647 -1.0%  SPI 15'535 -0.9%  Dow 44'373 -0.1%  DAX 20'329 -0.1%  Euro 0.9286 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'952 -0.7%  Gold 2'694 1.4%  Bitcoin 83'392 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8830 0.5%  Öl 72.5 0.8% 
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

10.12.2024 19:14:13

Voltalia’s consensus as of December 10, 2024

Voltalia
7.43 EUR 0.81%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Voltalia’s consensus as of December 10, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the equity analysts’ consensus, as of December 10, 2024.

in millions of euros 2024
(average) 		2024
(maximum) 		2024
(minimum) 		2024
(median) 		  Contributions
Turnover 525 580 460 525   9
of which Energy Sales 339 360 299 350   6
of which Services 374 496 200 416   6
eliminations -267 -210 -335 -261   4
EBITDA 216 229 210 216   9
of which Energy Sales 207 218 189 210   6
of which Services and Corporate costs 10 28 -3 7   6
Depreciations, amort. and provisions -125 -105 -159 -124   9
EBIT 89 107 59 92   9
Financial result -93 -76 -106 -95   9
Taxes -2 19 -15 1   9
Net income -6 9 -28 -3   9
Minority Interests 1 5 -1 1   9
Net income (group share) -4 10 -26 -1   9
        
        
Capex 508 888 200 504   7
Free Cash Flow -341 -82 -502 -353   8
Gross debt 2,170 2,398 1,887 2,209   8
Cash and equivalents 318 444 126 319   6
Net debt 2,049 2,842 1,684 1,982   7
        
Capacity in op. and construction (in MW) 3,248 3,346 3,044 3,301   4
ow in operation (in MW) 2,522 2,571 2,477 2,523   7
ow in construction (in MW) 738 823 567 780   5
          

Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of December 10, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

 

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

 

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


