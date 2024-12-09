Voltalia sells 12 megawatts in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, sells the La Faye wind farm to Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR), a key player in France's energy transition

With a capacity of 12 megawatts, the wind farm is in the municipalities of La Faye and Chèvrerie, in the Nord Charente region of France (Nouvelle-Aquitaine). The six turbines (two megawatts capacity each) were commissioned in July 2010, and its power sales contract is nearing its end.

Voltalia will provide technical management services for the plant through its subsidiary Greensolver, which has been added to CNR's list of qualified asset managers.

"This sale further extends the average residual term of our portfolio of long-term power sales contracts, while continuing to provide operation and maintenance services” says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

