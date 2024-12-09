Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Mark Zuckerberg trifft Donald Trump: Strategischer Neuanfang oder Symbolpolitik?
Gold auf Rekordkurs, Öl von Unsicherheiten geprägt: Die 2025-Prognosen von Goldman Sachs
BMW-Aktie: Experten empfehlen BMW im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Stellantis-Aktie gewinnt: Stellantis überträgt Opel-Chef die Leitung
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Montagmittag Abschläge
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
09.12.2024 18:35:00

Voltalia sells 12 megawatts in France

Voltalia
7.37 EUR 5.89%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Voltalia sells 12 megawatts in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, sells the La Faye wind farm to Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR), a key player in France's energy transition

With a capacity of 12 megawatts, the wind farm is in the municipalities of La Faye and Chèvrerie, in the Nord Charente region of France (Nouvelle-Aquitaine). The six turbines (two megawatts capacity each) were commissioned in July 2010, and its power sales contract is nearing its end.

Voltalia will provide technical management services for the plant through its subsidiary Greensolver, which has been added to CNR's list of qualified asset managers.

"This sale further extends the average residual term of our portfolio of long-term power sales contracts, while continuing to provide operation and maintenance services” says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

 

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

 

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


