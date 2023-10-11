Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
ExxonMobil- und Pioneer-Aktie uneins: Einigung bei Fusion von ExxonMobil und Pioneer
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Darum hat der Euro etwas zugelegt
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
BP-Aktie indes tiefer: BP hat Mittelfristprognose für EBITDA angehoben
11.10.2023 18:00:00

Voltalia SA: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of September 30, 2023 

Voltalia
9.12 EUR 8.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of September 30, 2023 
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 

Date Total number of shares in the capital  Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights 
09/30/2023 131 318 716197 645 787197 357 316

Next on the agenda: Q3 2023 Turnover, on October 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

 

The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'479.55 19.70 3WSSMU
Short 11'714.18 13.62 JDSSMU
Short 12'134.54 8.90 Y6SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'039.23 11.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'583.18 19.70 V4SSMU
Long 10'347.67 13.88 SSDMQU
Long 9'885.00 8.90 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

pagehit