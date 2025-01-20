|
20.01.2025 19:00:00
Voltalia SA: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2024
Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2024
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|12/31/2024
|131 318 716
|220 390 500
|219 951 420
Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 Turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
| Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 3.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 17.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 2,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
| Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Attachment
