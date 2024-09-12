|
12.09.2024 18:15:00
Voltalia SA: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of August 31, 2024
Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital
as of August 31, 2024
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|08/31/2024
|131 318 716
|197 718 332
|197 280 082
Next on the agenda: Q3 2024 Turnover, October 23, 2024 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 3.1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 17.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 2,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
|Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement
«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:
🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)
Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|11.09.24
|Schroders: Public Enemy hatten recht: Glaubt dem Hype nicht
|05.09.24
|Schroders Equity Lens - August 2024: Ihr Leitfaden für die globalen Aktienmärkte
|04.09.24
|Schroders Capital Private Equity Lens Q3 2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: SMI und DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zogen am Donnerstag überwiegend an.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}