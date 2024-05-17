Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024

Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 16 in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 951

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 951

Number of voting rights exercisable as of 16 May 2024: 196,911,347

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 181,390,658

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 181,390,658





Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 181,366,852 100.00% 7,860 0.00% 15,946 Adopted 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 181,366,842 100.00% 7,860 0.00% 15,956 Adopted 3 Allocation of the result of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 181,362,727 99.99% 15,061 0.01% 12,870 Adopted 4 Ratification of the appointment of Mr Luc Poyer as director by the board of director held on 26 June 2023 181,177,763 99.89% 195,728 0.11% 17,167 Adopted 5 Renewal of Mr Luc Poyer as Director 181,077,506 99.84% 294,952 0.16% 18,200 Adopted 6 Renewal of The Green Option as Director 180,948,524 99.78% 401,211 0.22% 40,923 Adopted 7 Renewal of Mrs Laurence Mulliez as Director 174,247,979 97.24% 4,941,664 2.76% 2,201,015 Adopted 8 Renewal of Alterbiz as Director 174,370,048 97.31% 4,817,387 2.69% 2,203,223 Adopted 9 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2023 financial year 160,862,551 89.75% 18,369,779 10.25% 2,158,328 Adopted 10 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2023 financial year 163,769,421 91.38% 15,441,252 8.62% 2,179,985 Adopted 11 Vote on information relating to the 2023 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 165,393,119 93.43% 11,633,714 6.57% 4,363,825 Adopted 12 Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for corporate officers 177,081,441 98.87% 2,025,261 1.13% 2,283,956 Adopted 13 Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors 174,621,231 96.31% 6,682,650 3.69% 86,777 Adopted 14 Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 176,387,494 97.32% 4,857,397 2.68% 145,767 Adopted 15 Determination of the overall compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors 179,013,447 99.91% 164,559 0.09% 2,212,652 Adopted 16 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares 173,762,258 95.80% 7,622,147 4.20% 6,253 Adopted 17 Appointment of Mazars as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information, 181,131,051 99.87% 242,434 0013% 17,173 Adopted 18 Appointment of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information, 181,359,230 99.99% 13,840 0.01% 17,588 Adopted





Extraordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against / withheld Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 19 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares 178,571,953 98.45% 2,803,732 1.55% 14,973 Adopted 20 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility 158,184,725 87.21% 23,200,773 12.79% 5,160 Adopted 21 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 160,753,935 88.63% 20,628,665 11.37% 8,058 Adopted 22 Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority, 175,537,466 97.98% 3,614,814 2.02% 2,238,378 Adopted 23 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items 179,087,102 99.97% 53,723 0.03% 2,249,833 Adopted 24 Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant options to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Company, in accordance with Articles L. 225-177 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights 164,449,524 92.00% 14,290,531 8.00% 2,650,603 Adopted 25 Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant existing shares or shares to be issued for free, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights 161,385,772 90.29% 17,351,694 9.71% 2,653,192 Adopted 26 Set overall limits on the amount of issues carried out under the aforementioned authorizations to grant stock options and free shares 180,824,351 99.95% 92,884 0.05% 473,423 Adopted 27 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan 180,850,227 99.73% 487,605 0.27% 52,826 Adopted

Next on the agenda: Q2 2024 turnover, on July 24, 2024 (after market close)

