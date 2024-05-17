|
17.05.2024 18:50:00
Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 16 in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 951
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 951
- Number of voting rights exercisable as of 16 May 2024: 196,911,347
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 181,390,658
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 181,390,658
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
|Ordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
|181,366,852
|100.00%
|7,860
|0.00%
|15,946
|Adopted
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
|181,366,842
|100.00%
|7,860
|0.00%
|15,956
|Adopted
|3
|Allocation of the result of the financial year ended 31 December 2023
|181,362,727
|99.99%
|15,061
|0.01%
|12,870
|Adopted
|4
|Ratification of the appointment of Mr Luc Poyer as director by the board of director held on 26 June 2023
|181,177,763
|99.89%
|195,728
|0.11%
|17,167
|Adopted
|5
|Renewal of Mr Luc Poyer as Director
|181,077,506
|99.84%
|294,952
|0.16%
|18,200
|Adopted
|6
|Renewal of The Green Option as Director
|180,948,524
|99.78%
|401,211
|0.22%
|40,923
|Adopted
|7
|Renewal of Mrs Laurence Mulliez as Director
|174,247,979
|97.24%
|4,941,664
|2.76%
|2,201,015
|Adopted
|8
|Renewal of Alterbiz as Director
|174,370,048
|97.31%
|4,817,387
|2.69%
|2,203,223
|Adopted
|9
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2023 financial year
|160,862,551
|89.75%
|18,369,779
|10.25%
|2,158,328
|Adopted
|10
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2023 financial year
|163,769,421
|91.38%
|15,441,252
|8.62%
|2,179,985
|Adopted
|11
|Vote on information relating to the 2023 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
|165,393,119
|93.43%
|11,633,714
|6.57%
|4,363,825
|Adopted
|12
|Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for corporate officers
|177,081,441
|98.87%
|2,025,261
|1.13%
|2,283,956
|Adopted
|13
|Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors
|174,621,231
|96.31%
|6,682,650
|3.69%
|86,777
|Adopted
|14
|Approval of the 2024 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
|176,387,494
|97.32%
|4,857,397
|2.68%
|145,767
|Adopted
|15
|Determination of the overall compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors
|179,013,447
|99.91%
|164,559
|0.09%
|2,212,652
|Adopted
|16
|Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares
|173,762,258
|95.80%
|7,622,147
|4.20%
|6,253
|Adopted
|17
|Appointment of Mazars as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information,
|181,131,051
|99.87%
|242,434
|0013%
|17,173
|Adopted
|18
|Appointment of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor in charge of certifying sustainability information,
|181,359,230
|99.99%
|13,840
|0.01%
|17,588
|Adopted
|Extraordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against / withheld
|Abstention
|Status
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|19
|Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares
|178,571,953
|98.45%
|2,803,732
|1.55%
|14,973
|Adopted
|20
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
|158,184,725
|87.21%
|23,200,773
|12.79%
|5,160
|Adopted
|21
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|160,753,935
|88.63%
|20,628,665
|11.37%
|8,058
|Adopted
|22
|Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority,
|175,537,466
|97.98%
|3,614,814
|2.02%
|2,238,378
|Adopted
|23
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items
|179,087,102
|99.97%
|53,723
|0.03%
|2,249,833
|Adopted
|24
|Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant options to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Company, in accordance with Articles L. 225-177 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights
|164,449,524
|92.00%
|14,290,531
|8.00%
|2,650,603
|Adopted
|25
|Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant existing shares or shares to be issued for free, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, with shareholders waiving their preferential subscription rights
|161,385,772
|90.29%
|17,351,694
|9.71%
|2,653,192
|Adopted
|26
|Set overall limits on the amount of issues carried out under the aforementioned authorizations to grant stock options and free shares
|180,824,351
|99.95%
|92,884
|0.05%
|473,423
|Adopted
|27
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan
|180,850,227
|99.73%
|487,605
|0.27%
|52,826
|Adopted
Next on the agenda: Q2 2024 turnover, on July 24, 2024 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies.
|Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations: Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com – T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
