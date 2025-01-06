Voltalia SA: 2025 financial communication calendar

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’617 0.6%  Dow 42’911 0.4%  DAX 20’216 1.6%  Euro 0.9396 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’987 2.4%  Gold 2’638 -0.1%  Bitcoin 92’248 3.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.5%  Öl 76.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sika41879292
Top News
Richemont-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Reddit-Aktie seit März-IPO um 250 Prozent gestiegen - weiteres Potenzial?
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss bestätigt vorläufige Todesursache eines Crew-Mitglieds
Santhera-Aktie gewinnt: Santhera schliesst Vertriebsabkommen mit Clinigen Group für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.01.2025 19:00:00

Voltalia SA: 2025 financial communication calendar

Voltalia
7.85 EUR 5.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

2025 financial communication calendar

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2025 financial communication calendar

DateEvent
January 29, 2025Q4 2024 Turnover (after market close)
March 13, 20252024 Full-year results (before market open)
April 29, 2025Q1 2025 Turnover (after market close)
May 15, 2025Annual general meeting
July 23, 2025Q2 2025 Turnover (after market close)
September 04, 20252025 Half-year results (before market open)
0ctober 22, 2025Q3 2025 Turnover (after market close)

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.




With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.




Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf ein Neues!
11:00 Mortgage Rate Futures: A New Tool to Hedge Rates Risks
10:07 Versorger stemmt sich gegen den Trend
09:00 Quantencomputing: ein Paradigmenwechsel für KI-Investoren
03.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Tesla
03.01.25 Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’110.24 18.58 BCASMU
Short 12’314.44 13.91 BS3UJU
Short 12’782.48 8.90 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 06.01.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’090.21 18.58 SSRM1U
Long 10’861.12 13.66 SSQMKU
Long 10’415.11 8.97 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss bestätigt vorläufige Todesursache eines Crew-Mitglieds
Solana Prognose 2025: Fortschritte und Analyse
Zahlreiche Zukäufe: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot
Santhera-Aktie gewinnt: Santhera schliesst Vertriebsabkommen mit Clinigen Group für DMD-Mittel Agamree
VW- und BMW-Aktien im Plus: Volkswagen mit Licht und Schatten beim US-Absatz - BMW legt zu
Rohstoffe in KW 1: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie stark: Ehemalige Credit Suisse soll Nazi-Konten laut US-Senat verschwiegen haben - UBS zeigt Kooperationsbereitschaft
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 20'200 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit leichten Abgaben - Nikkei unter Druck
Update für Teslas Full-Self-Driving hebt autonomes Fahren auf ein neues Level
Bayer-Aktie: Was Analysten von Bayer erwarten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten